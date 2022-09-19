Full line of OE quality filters from Continental

Continental has added a new line of OE quality oil, fuel, air and cabin filters to its aftermarket products portfolio. The new line features a wide range of filtration products for applications on domestic and import cars, vans, SUVs and light trucks.

“Built to ensure safe engine operation and clean air in the vehicle interior, our premium OE quality filters are designed to deliver reliable protection against dirt, abrasion, ultrafine particles and moisture for injection systems, engines, and passengers. These world-class filters are produced to the same quality and performance standards we apply to our original equipment parts,” said Laura Huerst, Continental product manager.

Continental premium oil filters filter media available to ensure the best engine performance and minimum fuel consumption.

Its air filters filter out impurities and dirt particles that can clog injectors, increase engine wear, and affect fuel consumption.

The cabin filters feature a pollen and active carbon formulation that provides the best possible atmosphere and comfort in the vehicle interior.

Continental’s gasoline fuel filters are designed to retain impurities less than a micrometre and separate water from fuel to help prevent power loss and potential engine damage.