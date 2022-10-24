Four Seasons adds air door actuator kits

Four Seasons has introduced a line of air door actuator kits. The 11 popular application-specific kits cover more than 25 million vehicles on the road today.

The kits reduce time and labour by combining all actuators into one convenient kit. This allows all actuators in a common location to be replaced at the same time.

“There is no more waiting for the right part or repeat repair costs for items that have a common service life,” said Ron Miller, director of marketing at SMP Temp Control Division.