Fountain Tire exec elected to Tire Industry Association board

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) board has elected Jim Pangle of Fountain Tire as board secretary and re-elected Mike Wolfe of Southeastern Wholesale Tire to a third term as board treasurer, effective Nov. 2, 2020.

Pangle brings with him more than 40 years of experience in the tire industry. He joined Fountain Tire, in Edmonton, Alta., in 1973 and today serves the company as business development specialist (commercial and OTR). He started at Fountain Tire as a store owner servicing retail, commercial and farm tires, expanded the business into truck tire retreading and later added OTR sales, service and retreading. He later took a role with the corporation as senior vice president where he was responsible for 166 stores, the retread plants, commercial sales and mine service.

Pangle began his service on the TIA board in the mid-1990s and has participated on the Training and Education, Strategic Planning, Nominating, Membership and Government Affairs committees and most recently the Environmental Advisory Council. “I am very proud to have been elected secretary of this great association and am looking forward to working with TIA and industry leaders,” he said.

Wolfe entered the tire business in 1978 and is an owner of Southeastern Wholesale Tire in Raleigh, N.C. He has served on the TIA board for the past 12 years and is active on the Membership, Strategic Planning and Finance, and Government Affairs committees. “I’m pleased to be reelected as treasurer for another term,” he said. “I look forward to working with the new members of the executive board for the betterment of the industry.”

“The election of Jim Pangle as TIA secretary and re-election of Mike Wolfe as treasurer ensures a lot of association leadership experience on the Executive Committee in these unique times,” said Roy Littlefield, TIA CEO. “Jim has been a long-time TIA board member and brings a unique background to the position of secretary as a tire dealer from Canada. Mike, meanwhile, has been a solid steward of TIA’s finances for many years. Together their experience and understanding of the tire industry will greatly benefit TIA as the association celebrates its 100-year history this year and prepares for the future.”

