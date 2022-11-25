Fortin’s Supply: 2022 Jobber of the Year

Congratulations to Fortin’s Supply in Chilliwack, B.C., as the 2022 Jobber of the Year!

This year’s winner stood out from the crowd, from their dedication to the business, their staff, their customers and to themselves.

Fortin’s is owned by Jeff Fortin, though he’s transitioning the business to his son, Sean who would become the fourth-generation owner of the family business.

The family has four locations in all – two in Chilliwack (it also has a machine shop at its Airport Road location), one in Abbotsford and a newly acquired store in Hope.

Fortin’s is a member of Modern Sales Co-op.

Catch the profile of Fortin’s in the forthcoming November/December issue of Jobber News – and we’ll post an expanded feature right here on Auto Service World. Stay tuned for more!