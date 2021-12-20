Ford and Chrysler active grill shutters

Continental has introduced a line of active grill shutters for popular Ford and Chrysler models.

These items used to be available only to dealers but are now being offered to the aftermarket as a direct replacement.

Continental currently offers 18 part numbers and delivers coverage for over 16 million Chrysler, Ford, and Lincoln vehicles in operation from 2012-2020. Notable applications include the Chrysler 200, Ford Focus, Escape, Mustang, Explorer, F150, Fusion and Lincoln MKZ. In 2022, coverage is expected to be expanded to more than 100 part numbers.

“Continental developed this line of active grill shutters to meet the rising demand for affordable replacement parts for sophisticated vehicle systems, like engine cooling,” said Christina Bergstrom, senior product manager at Continental. “These shutters provide the same operation as the OE part, and ensure the vehicles function at the proper temperatures, improving fuel economy.”

Active Grill Shutters help improve vehicle fuel efficiency by maintaining ideal engine operating temperatures. They open at lower speeds to help keep the engine cool and close at higher speeds to reduce drag. They also assist in engine warm up by retaining heat while the vehicle is parked.