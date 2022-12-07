FMSI acquires some Edelmann assets

Plews & Edlemann have sold its brass and brake assets to Ontario-based FMSI Automotive Hardware.

In an announcement, FMSI said the acquisition will complement its existing business.

FMSI manufactures brake, fuel, transmission, AC and coolant repair lines and fittings. By adding Edelmann fittings and brake lines, FMSI said it will be an industry leader in providing quality fittings and fluid-carrying lines.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company has been around for 30 years, headquartered in Burlington and serves all of Canada, the U.S. and South America, in addition to Australia and New Zealand.

“The addition of Edelmann Brass & Brake, combined with FMSI established programs, continues our commitment to serve all channels of distribution with a comprehensive range of the highest quality products and problem-solving offerings to the automotive aftermarket,” said David Greenwood, FMSI president and founder.

For Plews & Edelmann, the sale was part of a strategic focus to move away from non-core areas.

“The sale of the fittings business is a direct result of Plews’ focus on providing the total solution to the power steering category,” said Dan Billie, CEO of Plews & Edelmann. “Along with the recent sale of our non-application parts business to Highline Warren, this completes a three-year effort to diversify away from non-application parts categories.”