Fix Network Canada names new director of marketing, communications

Somer Mullins has joined Fix Network Canada as the company’s new director of marketing & communications for Canada.

She will work closely with the Fix Network leadership team to identify strategic marketing opportunities that promote the value of being part of a network as well as drive awareness and engagement for the Fix Auto, NOVUS Glass, Speedy Auto Service, and ProColor Collision brands

“Somer’s extensive experience in franchise-based businesses as well as her understanding of the automotive landscape in North America is a tremendous asset for franchisees in our collision, glass and mechanical businesses,” said Steve Leal, President and CEO of Fix Network. “We’re pleased to welcome Somer to the Fix family.”

A brand and marketing veteran, Mullins brings more than 15 years of solid agency and corporate marketing experience. She started her career in the automotive industry at Ford’s Customer Service Division in Detroit, Michigan where she helped mobilize efforts for the Extended Service Plans, Motorcraft Accessories and Quick Lane business.

Throughout her career, she has contributed profitable integrated solutions to drive sales, attract and maintain brand loyalty for premier retail brands and franchise businesses across North America. While working in agency, she supported the development of the Ford Owner Advantage Rewards program as well as serviced the Audi and PartSource Canada businesses.

“I’m excited to be part of the Fix Network’s journey to build a lasting brand legacy in the Canadian and global automotive aftermarket industry,” Mullins said. “There’s a huge opportunity to grow and strengthen our brands in the Canadian market and demonstrate the power of a network for our franchisees.”

Fix Network is a global leader in the automotive aftermarket services sector, consisting of Fix Auto, NOVUS Glass, ProColor Collision, Speedy Auto Service and SRP brands. Each collision, glass and mechanical repair facility is locally owned and operated offering hassle-free vehicle care and services. The company and its network continue to grow nationally and globally, with a foundation based on entrepreneurship and innovation.

With over 2,000 points of service around the world, Fix Network is the premier global automotive aftermarket services solution.

fixnetwork.com