Finalists selected for AASA’s Channel Excellence Award presented by Epicor

The Selection Committee chose two collaborative aftermarket projects as finalists for the third annual AASA Channel Excellence Award presented by Epicor Software. This prestigious industry honor will be awarded during the AASA Vision Conference on Mar. 18.

The conference will be held virtually on March 17-18.

The 2021 AASA Channel Excellence Award finalists and projects are:

Standard Motor Products Inc. / NPW Companies: A collaborative approach to resolving inventory complications across a nationwide supply chain during a pandemic.

A collaborative approach to resolving inventory complications across a nationwide supply chain during a pandemic. ZF Aftermarket/FCP Euro: transparent product development and resulting inventory modeling focused on end user POS data to make available the Ultra Friction product at the right time at the right price

The finalists submitted videos about their innovative projects. The videos helped bring the projects to life for the Selection Committee and will be played for attendees during the event.

“One of the things our industry has proven over the past year is the ability to innovate, pivot, and transform in the face of crisis,” said Paul McCarthy, AASA president. “This year’s finalists and their respective projects represent this spirit and show how effective collaboration can move our industry forward in any climate.”

“The impressive finalists this year show the benefit of collaboration and how that focus can bring success to the value chain,” said Tim Hardin, senior vice president and general manager, automotive, Epicor. “We are glad to be partnered with AASA for the third year of the Channel Excellence Award and look forward to honoring a great achievement during the Vision Conference.”

Epicor Software Corporation is the premier sponsor of the 2021 AASA Vision Conference.