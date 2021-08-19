Feds pump money into Canadian EV solution

The federal government announced $5 million for a project slotted to be a Canadian-made zero emission concept vehicle.

Dubbed Project Arrow, it’s being overseen by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association. The group will connect with the automotive manufacturing industry to bring together key industry and academic partners in southern Ontario to facilitate the project.

The investment was made by the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario). In a statement announcing the investment, FedDev Ontario noted the growing need to manufacture and supply made-in-Canada solutions for the automotive sector as Canada towards a zero-emissions future.

The association’s membership makes up 90 per cent of all independent automotive parts manufacturers in Canada. The partners it brings on board will design, engineer and build a connected and autonomous zero-emissions vehicle concept car and a digital twin. The latter will be used as a virtual platform for testing and validating connected and autonomous technologies before they are integrated into the physical car.

“This lighthouse project is highlighting hundreds of advanced technology companies around the world and will serve as the calling card for the next generation of leadership in Canadian zero emissions mobility,” Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, said in a statement.