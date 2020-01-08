Federated welcomes new president, Pavey becomes CEO

Following the year-end retirement of its long-time CEO, Rusty Bishop, Federated Auto Parts has promoted Sue Godschalk to president.

Larry Pavey, who has assumed the role of CEO of Federated, made the announcement yesterday.

“Sue Godschalk has a long history of contributing to the success of Federated Auto Parts, from creating and managing processes and controls to providing valuable financial insight and management guidance,” said Pavey. “Sue has established tremendous trust with our members and is committed to continuous improvement in everything we do. She is the ideal person to take on the role of president of Federated. Her experience and leadership skills will provide a strong foundation for continued success well into the future.”

During her 34-year career at Federated Auto Parts, Godschalk has held a number of management and financial roles of increasing responsibility, including office manager, assistant general manager, treasurer and most recently, vice president of the group. Early in her career, she worked as a jobber store manager, learning the business from the ground up before joining Federated soon after it was formed. Godschalk and her husband Herb reside in Staunton, Virginia and are active in their church and community.

“I consider myself fortunate to have seen the growth of Federated firsthand throughout the years and to be able to work closely with such fine members, supplier partners and the great team at Federated headquarters,” said Godschalk. “I am excited about this wonderful opportunity and look forward to continuing to contribute to the success of Federated and its membership.”

Federated Auto Parts is headquartered in Staunton, Virginia.

www.federatedautoparts.com