FCS joins OptiCat

FCS Automotive International has joined the OptiCat Network.

OptiCat provides a cloud-based secure supplier-controlled distribution tool that includes data validation and secure distribution of proprietary data to chosen channel partners within the supply chain.

It offers digital product data and application that conforms to the Auto Care ACES (Aftermarket Catalog Exchange Standard) and PIES (Product Information Exchange Standard) data standards.

FCS Automotive is headquartered in Michigan. It is a manufacturer of ride control products, focusing on shocks and struts market, which are designed and produced for OE companies worldwide.

“I am thrilled that FCS Automotive International has chosen to partner with us to provide their ACES and PIES standardized product information to their customer through the OptiCat Network,” said Don McEntee, OptiCat’s director of sales and marketing. “It’s great to be able to add FCS Automotive International’s data to our ever growing list of Suppliers using our Network to distribute their digital data to their customers.”