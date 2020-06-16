Family ‘beyond grateful’ for thoughtful gesture

The widow of a heavy duty truck technician who died on June 2 says she’s grateful for an act of kindness by a Snap-on Tools sales rep.

Karen McCaffery, wife of the late Rick McCaffery, left a comment on the Auto Service World website thanking Ryan Scott, a Snap-on sales rep who organized for Rick’s tool chest and tools to be delivered to her home.

“We are beyond grateful to Ryan and wanted the powers that be to know how appreciative we are to Ryan for this kind gesture,” she wrote.

Rick McCaffery was a heavy duty truck tech and tow operator for 40 years. He had been employed at Trans Tank, Ltd, in Bayside, Ont.

An avid hunter and fisher, and a lover of the great outdoors, he died June 2 at the Belleville General Hospital. He was 60 years old. The family has asked for memorial donations to go to the Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre in Napanee, Ont.