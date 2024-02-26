F-150 exhaust from Thermal R&B

Thermal R&D Exhaust Performance has unveiled a catback exhaust system for 2021 and newer Ford F-150 trucks equipped with 5.0L V8 engines.

The system features a deep, aggressive exhaust not. With multiple exhaust tip options the exhaust system is engineered to enhance the sound, appearance and performance of the F-150.

“This product is engineered for F-150 owners who want to elevate the aesthetics, acoustics, and performance of their vehicle, without requiring an exhaustive off-road modification,” says Matt Wilkerson, president of Thermal R&D Exhaust Performance. “Our focus is not on being the loudest but on offering the best sounding exhaust system without any annoying drone.”

It comes with a three-inch Mandrel Bent Tubing for maximum exhaust flow, boosting horsepower and torque, two finish options (polished or black ceramic coated) and dual tip or larger single tip options.