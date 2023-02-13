EZ-sensor coverage expands

Schrader’s coverage of its EZ-sensor family of products has expanded.

New applications have been launched for 2019-2027 Ram 2500 and 3500 vehicles. Additionally, Hyundai Azera vehicle from 2011-2013 and 2014-2018 have also been added to its coverage.

To see the new coverage, users will have had to do a software update Schrader programming tools that was released on Jan. 9. If using ATEQ programming tools, these received a fourth-quarter update for 2022 that was released in January. For Bartec tools, software updates are needed from 64.0.22, released in August 2022 and onward.

For other programming tools, users are asked to contact their tool supplier to check the latest software updates and new coverage release dates.