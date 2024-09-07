Extra Jobs For Service Pros That Wish To Disconnect From Cars

Don’t get me wrong. Auto jobs are amazing. However, boredom can kick in, and getting extra cash in your pockets won’t harm you. In recent years, more people have been looking for extra jobs to supplement their income and meet the ever-growing demands of life.

The search for flexibility and the experience of a new environment away from the usual routine also pushes people to look for extra activities during their free time. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best extra jobs you can try in your free time if you want to disconnect from cars.

Translation

Many companies operate globally, which requires them to localize their marketing campaigns, promotional materials, product manuals, and directions. Using tools like Google Translate to convert one language to another may, sometimes, make words lose meaning and cultural relevance.

The roles of a translator include adding subtitles, transcribing audio or video recordings, converting documents, providing directions, writing product descriptions, creating adverts, and transforming market campaigns.

Translators are critical as they can speak and write in different languages. Businesses hire translators to rewrite text from one language to another, maintaining the intended message and sounding as original as possible. A translator is skilled in understanding different cultures, taboos, idioms, and slang, ensuring the translated copy retains the company’s brand identity.

Freelance Writing

Many businesses hire freelance writers to create content for consumption by the intended audience. The writing projects include blog posts, SEO writing, social media captions, website content, press releases, instruction manuals, landing pages, product descriptions, e-books, email newsletters, and case studies.

You can choose a niche and focus on writing content only for the chosen niche or decide to become a generalist, where you write for different fields. Often, the outsourcing company gives an outline, brief, or a copy of the work they need, and the writer creates an original, error-free project. Once the client approves the work, they go on to make payment.

Numerous businesses are using freelance writers to increase their visibility and market themselves. You can create web content for entertainment sites such as CasinoDays of Canada explaining the types and functionalities of the games offered.

Virtual Assistance (VA)

Virtual assistants combine skills to provide administrative services to remote clients. Duties performed by VA include:

Scheduling appointments

Arranging travel

Data entry

Managing emails

Managing social media

Providing customer support

Bookkeeping

Your only costs to this side hustle are a computer and reliable internet. Combine your experience with technology to offer first-class customer assistance in any of the assigned roles. You may require some training on the latest VA applications.

Tech Support

If you are skilled in the auto world, you can provide tech support for remote clients for extra cash. A tech support personnel troubleshoots and solves IT issues for their clients. The job requires top technical skills and may require you to learn the client’s software before providing solutions.

Tasks performed by tech support include troubleshooting, answering support tickets, updating software, running diagnostics, configuring software, managing software integrations, supporting product updates, and following up with customers.

Project Management

Do you possess excellent organizing and communication skills? If so, you can provide project management services to clients. Many companies now have hybrid or remote teams, making project management a job you can do from home.

A project manager oversees a project from start to finish, providing leadership to the team and communicating progress with stakeholders. They use the latest tools, such as Asana, ClickUp, Monday.com, and Confluence, to plan, assign tasks, and check progress.

Web Designing

Most businesses have websites to connect with their customers, making web design a highly sought-after service. From creating a new website to redoing an old one, enterprises work with web designers to create user-friendly and visually appealing websites.

You can learn web design skills online and apply the acquired skills to clients’ projects. You need to understand best practices for web design, such as layout, color scheme, typography, navigation, information architecture, user experience, and responsiveness across different devices.

Selling Online

You can launch your online shop and sell products and goods. Platforms like eBay have made the launching of online shops easier than ever. Identify a niche and brand well to attract clients. Start small and learn what works and what doesn’t, eventually enabling you to master the art of online selling. This way, you will be guaranteed extra income.

The above are some extra jobs you can try today to disconnect from cars. Most jobs, like virtual assistance and online selling, have low entry barriers, while others, like web design and project management, may take months or years to master.