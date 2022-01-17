Exhaust manifold repair kit for Dodge and Jeep

A new exhaust manifold repair kit has been released by ProMaxx Tool for Dodge and Jeep V6 3.8L engines.

With the model name of Kaiden, the kit allows technicians to remove broken exhaust manifold bolts. It is designed for Jeep Wrangler, Chrysler Town and Country, Pacifica and any other vehicle equipped with the 3.8L engine.

The kit was made following demand from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram auto repair community, according to the company.

“Because of the popularity of vehicles with the 3.8L engine, the vast number of them on the road, and their average age, exhaust manifold repairs on these models have become problematic,” said ProMaxx Tool President and Founder, Jeffrey Del Rossa. “Using Kaiden is a much more productive and cost-effective solution than removing and replacing the cylinder head to make the repair.”

The kit’s screw-in bushings provide exact alignment with the 3.8L engine cylinder head. Kaiden incorporates splined, slip-nut-styled, non-deforming extractors that are utilized in both a clockwise and counter-clockwise direction. This unlocks the broken bolt remnant without pinching it in the cylinder head. It includes ProMaxx Tool’s platinum drill bits, which solve problems like drilling through super-hard titanium bolts, that common welding procedures can’t address.