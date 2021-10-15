EVs can help significantly reduce GHG emissions: Report

Increasing use of passenger electric vehicles offers the greatest potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the most cost-effect manner, says a new report.

In addition, by decarbonizing the electrical sector and industry and building electrification, CO2 emissions could fall to levels 80 per cent below 2005 levels by 2050, according to the Electric Power Research Institute’s (EPRI) newly released Canadian National Electrification Assessment.

The study investigated greenhouse gas reduction pathways to move towards a more sustainable energy system quickly and enable net-zero emissions by 2050.

“Electrification is the single biggest piece of Canada’s carbon reduction puzzle,” said Rob Chapman, senior vice president for energy delivery and customer solutions at EPRI. “Achieving a common purpose — enabling a cleaner, more efficient Canada — will depend on aligning decision-making around innovation priorities at the local, provincial and federal levels.”