EV World Summer issue is here!

The Summer issue of EV World hit your mailbox recently. In case you didn’t get a chance to check it out, here’s a recap of what’s inside.

Our main feature takes a look at the future of electrification and what is on tap for suppliers that have significant investments in ICE vehicles. They’ll be fine for the short term but if they’re not thinking about how they will adjust in an electrified future, they’re in trouble. Thanks to S&P Global Mobility, there’s plenty of advice on navigating the future.

Mike Bailey talks about the physical space needed in an auto repair shop that wants to service electrics. Think about policies and traffic control around EV work areas. He also includes a handy list of tools you will want to consider having on hand.

Mark Sessions from ZF Services North America raises the importance of high-voltage training — for technician safety and shop success. He talks about faults, deactivations and detailed reporting for the customer.

We have our usual sections like Letters, News and By the Numbers — so check out the latest issue of EV World today!