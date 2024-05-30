EV World: Overcoming the knowledge gap

In the latest issue of EV World, we hear from several leaders on the automaker side of the industry.

The cover story looks at what they see as necessary for the automotive sector to overcome as more consumers look to electrify their mdoe of transportation. And at the forefront of their concerns: Education. Read about what the industry leaders and carmaker executives have to say about bridging that knowledge gap, along with other concerns consumers that exist.

Elsewhere, David Mayers — a leading instructor in EV education — points out that it’s not all going great in the EV transition. He explores the key issues consumers are facing, especially around repair. Mayers himself is having troubles with getting his own EV repaired.

Don’t forget to check out the news section for all the latest happenings, as well as By the Numbers for key stats.

Read the latest issue online by clicking here.