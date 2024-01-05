EV World features a Q&A with Darryl Croft

The latest issue of EV World is here and it features insights from one of the industry’s top leaders.

Darryl Croft is president of the Electric Vehicle Network. He also owns an OK Tire store in Toronto’s west end. He has been helping the industry and the public learn more about electric vehicles and figuring out what type is best for them. Along with EV consultant Mavrene Brooks, he sat down to talk about all things EV, from the types of buyers they see to the education process to advice for the automotive aftermarket. Scan the QR code on the page or go here to hear more from Croft and Brooks as part of the issue’s Enhanced Media segment.

Our second feature looks at the possibilities of EV charging, the technologies that will be available, global trends and how the automotive aftermarket can adapt and take advantage.

We have a column from the head of Alaska Energy Metals who warns that the pace set out to adopt electrification could be bad news. The supply chain is fragile and nickel supply — essential for batteries — may not be able to be mined at the speed progress is moving.

We also have On the Road, looking at how EVs were hot topics at AAPEX and SEMA, as well as Talk Auto 2023. Then check out News, By the Numbers and the editorial.

Read your digital copy today!