EV buyers concerns grow beyond charging issues

As car buyers transition from gas-powered vehicles to battery electric, their satisfaction hinges increasingly on traditional factors such as quality and cost of ownership.

The latest J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study emphasized these elements as pivotal for BEV owners, while also highlighting the growing dissatisfaction with public charging infrastructure as the switch to BEVs gains momentum among car buyers.

The study measures satisfaction across multiple factors, including charging, driving enjoyment and cost of ownership.

Brent Gruber, executive director of the EV practice at J.D. Power, highlighted the expansion of the EV market, marked by seven new models eligible for ranking this year. However, he flagged the deteriorating public charging experience as a significant barrier deterring potential BEV buyers.

“Many products are hitting the mark and resonating with shoppers but, at the same time, the decline in satisfaction with public charging availability should serve as a warning because concern about access to public charging is a key reason many buyers currently reject BEVs,” he said in the study’s announcement. “For EVs to reach their full potential, this issue needs to be resolved.”

The 2024 study sheds light on several key findings:

Public charging dissatisfaction is on the rise, especially among non-Tesla BEV owners, with a notable decline in satisfaction compared to last year.

Mass market BEVs are reported to deliver higher quality compared to their premium counterparts, with fewer problems reported by their owners.

New BEV owners show less satisfaction than experienced BEV owners, with notable differences in satisfaction levels concerning battery range and public charging facilities.

Despite initial enthusiasm, first-time BEV owners are more likely to consider alternatives such as plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) or internal combustion engine vehicles for their next purchase, compared to those who have previously owned a BEV.

The study suggests PHEVs may not be the ideal alternative to BEVs, as they generally offer less satisfaction due to ongoing maintenance costs and inadequate electric driving range.

In the competitive landscape, the BMW i4 and MINI Cooper Electric have set high standards, scoring 800 and 770 respectively on a 1,000-point scale. The study, now in its fourth year, has expanded to include more models, reflecting the growing diversity and interest in the electric vehicle market.