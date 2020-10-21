Epicor offering free consultations with new initiative

There’s a new tech-focused solution for aftermarket parts and service businesses looking to increase their revenue in a post-pandemic world.

Free of charge, Epicor Software Corporation’s “Epic Results” initiative aims to promote business growth by providing “Profit Clinic” consultations. The goal of these consultations is to help business owners and managers navigate new technologies that could strengthen their results and enterprise value post-COVID-19.

“Thousands of business owners and executives are wondering what tomorrow looks like for their aftermarket businesses,” said Tim Hardin, senior vice president and general manager, automotive, Epicor. “COVID-19 has created many challenges, but the parts and service industry is confronting other, longer term trends that are transforming the competitive landscape. Epicor can help businesses achieve faster growth, stronger profitability, and a brighter future.”

About the Epic Results initiative

The EPIC Results initiative addresses the technology needs of businesses at every level of the aftermarket value chain – automotive and commercial-vehicle service providers, parts distribution businesses, and parts manufacturers/suppliers.

Business owners and managers can learn more about this initiative and request a free Profit Clinic consultation by visiting www.epicor.com/EPICResults or calling 888.463.4700.

A wide range of topics are covered in the profit clinic consultations for repair shop owners and service providers, parts distribution and jobbers, and for parts manufacturers and suppliers. This content includes, but is not limited to:

Accelerating growth

Reducing employee turnover

Building and retaining e-commerce channels

Improving product planning strategies

“The aftermarket is positioned for growth in the wake of COVID-19, but the opportunities for increased market share and profitability will almost certainly be dominated by shops, distribution businesses and suppliers with the latest and best technologies,” Hardin said. “Does this mean you need to dramatically increase your tech spend? No, but you might need to redeploy those dollars on solutions that can take you where you really need to go in the coming years.”

Businesses that sign up for a Profit Clinic consultation will automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for $200 Amazon.com Gift Cards. See www.epicor.com/EPICResults for rules and restrictions.