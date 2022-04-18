Epicor launches new app for shops

Epicor has introduced the Service CRM mobile app for automotive service businesses.

The multi-feature mobile app is available for download through the App Store and Google Play and requires an active subscription to Epicor Service CRM.

Service CRM allows service shop owners, managers and other authorized persons to use their iOS or Android devices to connect with customers, manage their shop calendars, create and confirm service appointments and monitor key customer engagement and shop marketing metrics on a real-time basis. All functions and related data integrate with the user’s Service CRM desktop interface.

The app also includes comprehensive Mtexting functionality as well as a new, premium Mtexting Broadcast feature. This enables users to create and launch broadcast text blasts to promote special offers, new service offerings and other call-to-action messages to generate business.

The app’s Mtexting module also enables users to create and deploy custom messages for common interactions such as notifying a customer that their vehicle is ready, sharing a service estimate, thanking customers for their business, and more. Notifications of incoming messages and customer appointment requests are listed in real-time on the user’s home screen.

“Epicor continues to invest in and deliver innovations that enable Service CRM users to unlock powerful insights and delight their customers. This in turn increases bay traffic and higher ARO,” said Tim Hardin, senior vice president and general manager, Epicor for Automotive. “These tools help shops save time while meeting the increasingly on-demand, digital preferences of today’s consumers. The bottom-line benefits of a strong CRM platform are faster, more profitable growth and increased business value.”