Epicor launches Eagle for the Aftermarket

Epicor has introduced a new version of its popular Epicor Eagle business management solution for automotive parts providers.
Available for implementation on premises or in the cloud, Epicor says Eagle for the Aftermarket software is a powerful, comprehensive solution that can help distributors and jobbers accelerate growth and improve profitability through best-in-class business capabilities.
The latest version of the Eagle solution includes several new or enhanced point-of-sale (POS), inventory, purchasing, and other features designed to help parts businesses save time, increase sales, and deliver a highly differentiated customer experience.
“We’re continually developing and implementing innovative new tools to address the unique demands of the motor vehicle aftermarket,” said Stephen Gannon, automotive business lead for Epicor. “When aftermarket businesses invest in Eagle software, they can be confident they have selected a partner who understands their requirements and has demonstrated its dedication to meet their ever-changing competitive landscape.”
Among the new or enhanced Eagle software features are:
