Epicor Integrated Service Estimator now offering access to TireConnect by Bridgestone

Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software has announced that users of the Epicor Integrated Service Estimator (ISE) solution now have optional access to the TireConnect by Bridgestone tire sourcing tool.

TireConnect helps automotive service providers increase revenue by expanding into the retail tire category.

Epicor ISE is a cloud-based mechanical estimating and sourcing solution that helps automotive service businesses strengthen sales and improve margin performance in a full range of maintenance and service categories. Now used in more than 3,800 business locations, the ISE solution enables service writers to complete comprehensive, accurate mechanical repair estimates – and then source all required parts – in a fraction of the time required by many other solutions. This data can then be imported to any of more than 50 popular automotive point-of-sale systems.

General repair businesses, oil and lube shops, transmission businesses, exhaust specialists and other service businesses using the Epicor ISE solution can access the TireConnect by Bridgestone tool to easily expand into in-store and online tire sales.

The TireConnect tool enables businesses to become full-service tire retailers. The tool provides, on a single screen, all the information needed for service writers and online customers to make informed tire purchases based on a wide range of buying criteria. TireConnect is integrated with leading tire wholesalers and manufacturers, eliminating the need to refer to print catalogs or use the telephone to gather information needed to complete a quote.

“The integration of Epicor ISE with the TireConnect solution can be a game-changer for shops that historically have derived most of their revenue from mechanical repairs or other services,” said Suellyn Sprague, senior director, automotive product development, Epicor. “Together these solutions can help service providers position themselves as tire experts and become the one-stop service partner many of today’s vehicle owners are looking for.”