Epicor announces next-gen tool collaboration

Epicor announced a collaboration with Auto Repair Compare (ARC) to launch a next-generation tool.

Along with the automotive aftermarket technology provider, Epicor said the tool enables consumers to receive accurate repair quotes on a 24/7 basis through their preferred service shop websites. The new tool leverages the Epicor Integrated Service Estimator (ISE) solution to guide consumers through the automated online quoting process. It will help dramatically increase internet conversion rates through transparency and trust.

The Epicor ISE solution is a cloud-based estimating and parts sourcing tool that reduces the time needed to identify and estimate virtually any common vehicle maintenance or repair need. The solution provides the information needed to identify necessary services and parts and automatically applies shop-defined labour times and rates. It also adds in parts pricing, with markup, from authorized local vendors.

“We are very excited to combine Epicor ISE with our state-of-the-art, patented quoting platform technologies to offer an all-encompassing solution designed to transform both the consumer and service writer experience,” said ARC president Rick Goodwin. “Epicor ISE guides the user through a fast, easy process to generate an accurate repair quote that is fair to both the consumer and service provider.”