EnerSys now offering Odyssey PRO Group 31 batteries

EnerSys is teaming up with TravelCenters of America (TA) to offer Odyssey PRO Group 31 batteries for heavy duty applications in all TA locations throughout the United States.

As part of this exclusive agreement, purchase of any of the Odysseyand NorthStar Group 31 batteries through a TA supplier will include a limited four-year full replacement warranty. Odyssey Performance batteries will become available February 1, 2021.

“Customers are searching for a dependable and hassle-free battery that’s going to deliver on performance and produce long-lasting power – especially when you consider all of the onboard electronics it’ll need to support in today’s high-end vehicles,” said Jeremy Cordray, Director of Transportation Sales at EnerSys. “Our selection of high-performance and virtually maintenance-free Odyssey and NorthStar batteries are the ideal power solutions with industry-leading cranking power, reserve capacity and battery life.”

TA serves customers in more than 260 locations in 44 states and Canada.

Through this partnership, TA will process manufacturer’s warranty for all Odyssey and NorthStar batteries in trucking, providing fleets easy access to a support network no matter where they purchased the battery, both Original Equipment (OE) and aftermarket purchases.

“Odyssey and NorthStar battery solutions are becoming a household name in the industry and we are thrilled to be adding them to our line-up of TA service offerings,” said Barry Richards, president of TA. “As part of the TA network, we will work closely with the team at EnerSys on a growth strategy and to raise further awareness of the benefits and features of both battery portfolios to our customers.”

Since the acquisition of NorthStar Battery Company in September 2019, EnerSys has strengthened its operations and production of Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) technologies, including its portfolio of Odyssey batteries, engineered to deliver premium, reliable power for heavy duty commercial trucks. Odyssey Performance and NorthStar PRO Group 31 batteries provide deep cycle reserve power and maximum cranking power, with engine cranking pulses up to 2,150 amps for five seconds, which is double that of equally sized conventional flooded lead acid batteries.

They feature a three- to 10-year service life and a two-year storage life at 77°F (25°C). Classified as “non-spillable” by the U.S. Department of Transportation, they are also vibration and shock resistant.