EnerSys adds new automotive auxiliary power option

EnerSys is now offering customers the first-ever Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) power solution for automotive auxiliary applications with the Odyssey ODS-AGM14 battery.

“This is a market where customer demand is high but dependable options are scarce,” said Dave McMullen, Senior Director of Global Marketing, Transportation & Specialty at EnerSys. “We are proud to be the world’s first manufacturer to offer a battery solution with proprietary technology that meets the needs of a variety of automotive auxiliary applications.”

The batteries are engineered to provide long-lasting power for automotive auxiliary applications that are compatible with several popular vehicle manufacturers including BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Dodge/Chrysler/Jeep.

The battery’s TPPL design allows these cars to run anything from lighting and navigation to the latest state-of-the-art stereo systems without running the vehicle’s motor. The ODYSSEY® ODS-AGM14 battery also features a vent port that’s designed to seamlessly fit factory specifications for the vehicle’s existing vent system.

ODYSSEY® batteries provide ample deep cycling reserve power, with engine cranking pulses up to 3,125 amps for five seconds, which is double that of equally sized conventional lead acid batteries. The battery’s AGM construction helps pack the plates tightly in absorbent fibreglass separators that hold the electrolyte and makes the battery maintenance-free.