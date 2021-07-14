Enerpac releases new electric pumps

The new Enerpac ZE2 and ZW2-Series electric pumps are an extension of the durable, reliable Enerpac ZE, ZW-Series pumps for manufacturing and shop applications requiring productive flow rates, quiet operation and simplified controls. The pumps can be used for long periods without overheating and provide an improved total cost of ownership.

The ZE2 pumps are ideal for manufacturing operations and shops performing stationary assembly and fabrication applications, such as pressing, bending, punching, lifting, and positioning. They can be combined with or integrated into a piece of equipment.

The ZW2 pumps are ideal for manufacturing operations machining their own parts, contract machine shops, machining fixture builders, and automotive, off-road equipment, aerospace, and general manufacturing. The pumps work well for stationary work holding applications such as small machine tools, pallet coupling for small circuits, assembly presses, and test cells.

The electric powered ZE2 and ZW2 pumps are great for a facility or location where an air-line drop is not available, feasible or desired. They are ideal for customers who do not require the higher flow, oil capacity, complexity and cost of larger pumps.

The pumps operate with induction motors and have greater longevity than universal motor pumps. Compared to universal motors, they also have a lower dBa and lend themselves to stationary vs. portable applications.

Find all Z-Series models and the full Enerpac portfolio in the new Enerpac E330 Industrial Tools catalog released this month. At 400+ pages, it is 1.5 times larger than the previous edition designed to better serve our customers.

To learn more about the latest Enerpac tools, visit the Enerpac Innovations page.