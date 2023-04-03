Elgin releases new performance vale springs

Elgin Industries has launched a broad new line of Elgin Pro-Stock performance valve springs engineered specifically for General Motors LS based engines. The new valve springs are designed for use with the brand’s performance camshafts, including the Sloppy Stage 2 hydraulic roller lift cam.

The new Pro-Stock valve springs include an array of advanced features designed to ensure durability and valvetrain performance, including: Micro-engineered surface finish, multilayer fatigue enhancement, proprietary heat-treat process and beehive and conical spring geometries.

“Elgin PRO-STOCK has become performance engine builders’ go-to source for leading-edge valvetrain technologies for LS engines,” said Rick Simko, Elgin Industries’ national sales and marketing manager. “This new line was developed in response to overwhelming demand for top-quality, street- and strip-proven performance springs manufactured by a trusted, US-based supplier.”