EGR introduces Authorized Internet Reseller Program

A new EGR Authorized Internet Reseller Program has been announced to support the company’s Unilateral Minimum Advertised Price Policy (UMAP) policy.

Mike Timmons, EGR vice president of sales and marketing for the aftermarket division of North America, made the announcement that the program and policy will go into effect on September 1.

All internet resellers of EGR aftermarket products in the United States and Canada that have not signed the new agreement by the start of next month will be at risk of being placed on a ‘do not sell’ list.

EGR manufactures accessories for the automotive aftermarket including fender flares, hood guards, body side mouldings, truck cab spoilers, window visors, sports bars and tonneau covers. It will be introducing new products at this year’s 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

“In order to ensure healthy margins on our products and to assure our end-users are being provided a quality sales experience, it was prudent to develop a clearly defined Authorized Reseller Program,” Timmons said. “This program will provide a more stable online brand presence by consistently providing high quality and company-approved digital content while protecting our very valuable and substantial retail market.”