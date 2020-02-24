East Penn exec named to AASA committee

Jeff O’Hara, director of sales, retail markets, automotive batteries for East Penn Manufacturing, has been named to the AASA Modern Industry eXpertise (MiX) Council’s executive committee.

The MiX Council is dedicated to addressing and solving industry challenges and concerns by focusing on new ways of thinking and from the viewpoint of millennials.

O’Hara brings more than 12 years of industry experience to the council’s executive committee.

“We are thrilled to have Jeff join MiX’s executive committee,” said Ben Brucato, AASA senior director of engagement and group executive of MiX. “Jeff’s experience and industry knowledge will help ensure that MiX continues to address and solve timely industry challenges from a fresh point of view. Everyone who attends the council will benefit from his knowledge.”

O’Hara said he is honoured to join the MIX executive committee after serving two years on the council. “I’m very excited to part of the leadership team to help diversify the MiX membership base to the member companies,” he said.

O’Hara oversees a small dedicated team at East Penn Manufacturing focused on establishing and growing national, regional, and specialty retail customers along with farm and home and hardware channels.

