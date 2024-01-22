Drive fluids for Teslas from Pentosin

CRP Automotive has introduced its latest Pentosin automotive fluids for use on some of the most popular Tesla models. The program consists of two electrical drive fluids (EDF) designed for Tesla models ranging from model years 2009 to 2021.

Pentosin Pento EDF-2 is designed for direct cooled E-motors like those found on the Tesla Model 3 (2018+), Model Y (2020+), Model X (2021+), and Model S (2021+). The fluid serves as a lubricant for the gearbox and as a coolant for the transmission, providing increased efficiency compared to standard fluids.

Designed for E-axles with dry E-motors, Pentosin ATF 64 provides a high-efficiency potential that helps increase driving range while lowering CO2 footprint. It is available for Tesla Model S (2012-21), Model X (2016-21), and Roadster (2009-12) vehicles.

“We are very excited that our latest fluid program has been recognized with this industry award,” said Mark Malone, North American brand director at Pentosin. “With the increase in popularity of electric vehicles, CRP understands the need for high-quality automotive fluids and designed these Pentosin EDFs to help vehicles operate more efficiently and improve service life.”