Don’t miss out on the July issue of Jobber News!

The July issue of Jobber News arrived recently. Have you had a chance to flip through it? Here’s what you’ll find inside.

The cover feature looks at how automotive aftermarket distributors are looking for more parts data from their suppliers. They want to share more info with their ASP customers so they know they’re not only buying the right product but the best. Distributors share their pain points and how supplier partners can help.

With generative AI and ChatGPT all the rage these days, Kumar Saha explores its usefulness for the automotive aftermarket. Will it be a disruptor or a dud?

We have a couple more features looking at the benefits of so-called boomerang employees as a possible answer to your talent crunch. Meanwhile, the “three dragons” from the MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Vision Conference share their top risks for distributors.

We were On The Road at AIA Canada’s National Conference and Bestbuy’s 70th anniversary celebrations during their Gala Dinner and Trade Event.

We’ve added a fun new page to the back. Hopefully it gives you a chuckle. And be sure to check out our usual departments like Letters, News and By the Numbers.