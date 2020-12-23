Donated tools allow student techs to flourish amidst COVID-19

A recent donation of 12 full set tool box sets to Camosun College by the Ed Coates Memorial Foundation has allowed foundation and apprentice students to complete their practical skills, despite disruptions from COVID-19.

“Sharing tools and working on cars together was part of the daily norm before COVID-19,” explains Patrick Jones, Automotive Instructor with Camosun. “The college is really grateful to the Ed Coates Memorial Foundation for their generous support for our students as we all adapt to these challenging times.”

Trades students, including automotive students, are back on campus for hands-on training with new guidelines, rules and physical distancing to keep everyone safe. Theory work continues to be delivered online with a live, instructor-led class.

The donation from Ed Coates Memorial Foundation is beneficial for hands-on learning, as students no longer have to worry about constantly cleaning shared tools.