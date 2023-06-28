DIYers prefer domestics

Domestic vehicles dominate the share of the do-it-your-self market, a recent report found.

Domestic nameplates captured a 75 per cent larger share of the DIY sector last year, reported Lang Marketing, when compared to the do-it-for-me market.

“Foreign nameplates are surging in light truck product share, but they represent less than 30 per cent of the DIY market,” said the report, Domestic Nameplates Rule DIY. “The strong performance of domestic nameplates in the DIY market generates about one-third of their light vehicle aftermarket product sales.”

This comes as domestic nameplates have been declining in aftermarket product share for several years. To date, these vehicles make up less than half of aftermarket product sales, Lang reported.

On the other hand, these brands dominate the DIY market. The report didn’t explain why there was such a difference.

What does this mean for the aftermarket? “Products sold in the DIY market, particularly replacement parts, differ from similar sales in the DIFM market in terms of where they are purchased, pricing and how these products reach end-users,” Lang’s report explained.

“These differences, and the greater strength of domestic nameplates in the DIY market compared to the DIFM sector, lead to differences in the volume, brands, and outlet share of products used on domestic nameplates compared to foreign nameplates.”