Discover Casino-Sponsored Car Teams From Formula 1 to the Dakar Rally

Casino sponsorship in automobile racing events has turned into a growing trend in recent times. The advantages of such collaborations are many. They can give direct exposure to both sectors and they also provide chances for cross-promotion. In this article, we’ll discover several of the most popular casino sponsors in the world of automobile racing.

Why Casinos Want to Sponsor Car Racing Events

For casinos, funding racing events is a method to enhance brand presence, and worldwide reach. Due to the target market overlap between car racing lovers and online casino gamers, these partnerships are mutually prolific. Certain European countries like Switzerland have a competitive iGaming market. This is why the best online casino Switzerland sites are constantly looking for deals that give them brand exposure. This also helps gamers discover respectable and well-known operators with great promotions.

Another reason for these sponsorships is attracting more bettors. Many spectators love to place bets during these events. As a result, they will more likely flock to those operators who are official partners of the specific team or that sponsor the event. It’s not uncommon for the fans of a team to bet on sites that fund that same time. This way they are indirectly supporting their idols.

So let’s go over some of the most renowned racing competitions and see who are their main gambling partners.

Gambling Sponsors in F1

Formula 1 is among one of the most popular motorsports for casino sponsorships and this has held true since its beginning. The sport has constantly had a close connection with gambling companies that it’s tough to picture the events without them.

Aristocrat Gaming

Aristocrat Gaming is a prominent gaming technology business.

In partnership with Formula One, Aristocrat Gaming was named the main supplier of slot machines for the F1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Stake.com

Stake.com is an online casino platform that supplies a large range of video games, consisting of:

Sports betting

Poker

Roulette

Blackjack

In January of 2023, Stake.com became an official sponsor of the Alfa Romeo team, after authorizing a $100 million sponsorship deal. According to records, the agreement will last for 3 years.

Gambling Sponsors in NASCAR

NASCAR auto racing is a natural fit for casino sponsors. The sporting activity’s appeal has grown much over the last few years. In fact, it currently boasts an audience greater than 100 million viewers every week.

Because of this, NASCAR teams receive excellent sponsorship deals. This also includes gambling establishments and various other gambling-related brands. Moreover, the sport continues to penetrate the European market as well. As a result, the events are highly relevant to companies with an international reach. This is a superb method for casino sites to advertise their products to an involved target market. Many gambling companies are trying to increase their brand awareness in the regions where iGaming was recently made legal. So NASCAR is an ideal partner.

BetMGM

The NASCAR-BetMGM partnership began in 2021. Among the most significant advantages of this deal was the increased in-race wagering options. As official partners, this automatically gives them the edge over other sportsbook competitors. Given the unique betting options more gambling enthusiasts will opt for BetMGM when they want to wager on NASCAR.

Wynn Bet

Another multi-year sports betting sponsor of NASCAR is the Wynn Bet Resort Ltd. This collaboration began in 2020 and also had the objective of introducing NASCAR into sportsbooks in the United States.

The deal was signed after the 2020 season, in Virginia. The timing was ideal as the state had just legalized sports wagering. This provided 12 online sports betting permits, including one for Wynn Bet.

Gambling Sponsors in Indycar

Along with Formula 1, Indycar auto racing is another prominent type of motorsport that brings in casino site sponsors. While the sport has a smaller audience than F1, it still draws in millions of viewers every year and includes some amazing races.

Caesar’s Sportsbook

The renowned Caesars Sportsbook signed a deal in 2022 that made them the main betting partner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indy 500. The same collaboration made them a sponsor for 2022’s IMS races and allowed them to open the very first betting lounge of IMS.

The best part of this team-up is that downloads of Ceaser’s app have increased significantly. Bettors, on the other hand, were able to enjoy special promotions for almost every race. Through the deal, Caesars also gained permission to use the IMS logo design. Also, they rewarded their customers with special experiences on the IMS speedways.

Unibet

The online casino and sportsbook, Unibet was named the official casino partner of Honda Indy Toronto races. The 35th edition of the weekend races was held on July 14th-16th in Toronto and Christian Lundgaard of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing secured the title.