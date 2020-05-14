Diagnostic scan data reveals six repair issues per vehicle

A California-based automotive diagnostics company says early analysis of more than 5,000 vehicle scans showed an average of six repair issues per vehicle.

CarMD says the scans, all done in 2019 with its new Pro Scan diagnostic tool, revealed 80% of vehicles tested needed repairs. A majority of the issues were hidden problems that could not have been identified with a visual inspection alone.

Of the 5,642 vehicles tested with the CarMD Pro Scan, 32% had a check engine light on, resulting in an ARO of $722 in related repairs. Among these vehicles, there were 300 different diagnostic trouble codes found to have triggered the CEL.

“There’s only so much a technician can catch through a visual inspection, so if a module or sensor isn’t tied to a dashboard warning light or visible to the naked eye, it can be difficult to identify,” said Jim Dykstra, vice president of business development and strategy for CarMD. “In addition to check engine light issues, CarMD Pro Scan reports results on every network system module, which helps repair shops find hidden work to drive sales and provide their customers with a more complete overview of their vehicle health.”

The most commonly reported diagnostic trouble code (DTC) was P0113, which is typically related to an issue with a mass air flow sensor or manifold absolute pressure sensor.

Network scans (NS) on tens of thousands of electronic modules found that 80 percent of vehicles tested with Pro Scan had at least one NS code present. More than two-thirds (68%) of vehicles did not have a check engine light on, but nearly three quarters (74%) of these vehicles without a CEL on reported a problem with one or more systems.

The most common Network System codes were related to the Body Control Module (BCM), Transmission Control Module (TCM), Instrument Panel Cluster (IPC), Powertrain Control Module (PCM), Engine Control Module (ECM) and radio. Some less commonly diagnosed issues, but equally important due to their potential impact on passenger safety, were faulty backup camera, adaptive cruise control, adaptive headlights, lane departure alert and seat belt retractor motor module.

CarMD Pro Scan was launched during the 2018 AAPEX Show in Las Vegas.

