Details on the parts released by Bosch last year

Bosch released 212 parts in 2022 for the automotive aftermarket.

These new additions cover almost 64 million domestic, European and Asian passenger and commercial vehicles in operation in North America.

Bosch released 74 high-quality braking parts for dozens of vehicle makes and models in 2022, including the increasingly important Bosch Police Pursuit brake pads.

Six cooling fans cover nearly 1.2 million vehicles. The cooling fans are built to operate at high temperatures and under high loads that are common in traffic and towing conditions.

Bosch released two new ADAS and body electronics line ESP hydraulic units, which cover a variety of European applications for Audi vehicles.

Seven Bosch GDI Fuel Injectors were as direct replacements for many Domestic, Asian and European vehicles.

Bosch released 52 new fuel pump parts, new GDI high pressure pumps, electric fuel pumps, auxiliary Water Pumps and more.

There were 14 original equipment ignition coils released in 2022, featuring precise, corrosion-resistant connections to provide an extensive service life.

Ten rotating machines will cover nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the United States and Canada. All rotating machines are designed for fewer returns and warranty claims to maintain durability.

Year-to-date, Bosch has released 38 new oxygen sensors, one new crankshaft sensor and one new mass air flow sensor that covers late model Volkswagen and Porsche vehicles.

Finally, nine new EVO, Bosch, and Bosch Copper with Nickel Spark Plugs were also released.