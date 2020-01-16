Despite challenges, Liqui Moly reports solid growth in 2019

Liqui Moly posted strong growth in Canada and the U.S. in 2019, and record year-end results. Despite considerable supply chain difficulties, the German oil and additive specialist closed with a record turnover of 569 million euros, an increase of four percent over the previous year. In the USA and Canada, sales increased by 18 percent.

“This shows that we can be successful even under adverse conditions,” said managing director Ernst Prost with regard to the software problems suffered a year ago when the company introduced new software to control purchasing, production and sales. The transition did not run as smoothly as expected and the “bungled software changeover” severely cramped the figures for the first months.

Probst said the company solved the software problems step by step, and reversed the decline by setting one new monthly sales record after another.

The number of “co-entrepreneurs,” as Liqui Moly calls its employees, rose from 849 to 933 in 2019. Increasing the headcount in difficult times is not a contradiction in terms for Ernst Prost: “Crises are not managed by laying people off, but by hiring people who will then solve the problem.”

www.liqui-moly.com