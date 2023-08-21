Denso expands PowerEdge starter line

Denso has introduced a new line of medium-duty starters to its PowerEdge brand of aftermarket rotating electrical components. This expands the PowerEdge line of premium starters for commercial vehicles and service fleets.

“We’re excited to launch the PowerEdge 38PE starter for the medium-duty segment of the market,” said Andrew Shlatz, manager of Denso’s heavy duty aftermarket sales. “The 38PE offers utility vans, midsize trucks, school buses and other lightweight work vehicles the same high-performance benefits of PowerEdge starters keeping today’s largest heavy-duty vehicles on the move.”

The 38PE starter is available in six part numbers and covers small and midsize fleets. The series expands the existing line of PowerEdge starters that covers more than 90 per cent of all Class 8 trucks in operation.