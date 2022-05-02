Denso announces two promotions

Denso Products and Services Americas promoted Reggie Cruz to director of corporate planning and Manny Rodriguez to senior manager of product development.

The company noted in a press release that the announcements come as it is expanding to meet the growing demand for its aftermarket automotive, commercial and industrial products and services.

Both are long-time employees of Denso. Cruz has been with the company for more than 16 years. He was most recently senior manager of product development. His new position is a newly-created one.

Rodriguez has spent more than 22 years with Denso. Most recently, he served as manager of independent aftermarket product and business development prior to his promotion.

Both Cruz and Rodriguez are based in the company’s Long Beach headquarters. Their promotions took place in March.