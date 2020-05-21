Delphi recognized for cataloguing excellence

Delphi Technologies has received the ACES and PIES Data Award for Large Catalogues from the ACPN (Automotive Content Professionals Network), a community of the Auto Care Association.

The award was presented to Delphi for the accuracy of its electronic catalogue data.

Adding to the achievement, the award comes after Delphi Technologies expanded its catalogue at an intensive pace in 2019. The company doubled its chassis product offering and grew its engine sensors range by double digits while never wavering in its catalog accuracy. This resulted in an increase of nearly 200,000 application records in one year alone.

“I am deeply proud of our cataloging team for their commitment to maintaining the best standards of data accuracy in the industry,” says Chad Smith, vice president, aftermarket for North America. “For a catalogue as large as ours, this is a tremendous achievement. We do this difficult work because we know that an error in our catalogue can be quite disruptive for our customers, and we are committed to providing best-in-class support in this critical area of aftermarket business operations.”

The Delphi Technologies electronic catalogue offers multiple helpful features for customers, including detailed specification data, over 100,000 interchanges, and 61,000 images. More than three thousand parts feature 360-degree views.

The ACPN hosts the Knowledge Exchange conference each year, which includes the presentation of the Content Excellence Awards to recognize the best examples of accurate and innovative product content in the auto care industry.

This year, the conference was conducted virtually to protect the health and safety of participants. The ACES and PIES Data Award is one of the awards presented at this ceremony and is given to automotive aftermarket suppliers in three categories, Small, Medium, and Large. The Large category includes catalogues with over 250,000 applications, which included Delphi Technologies.

www.delphiaftermarket.com