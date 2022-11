Sparta is Delphi Technologies Aftermarket’s new fuel pump line.

It is specifically designed for older and high-mileage vehicles. Delphi debuted the product at AAPEX debut, along with updated visuals and new packaging.

“The Sparta brand offers another revenue opportunity for distributors and customers, who already know the company’s 100-plus years of OE expertise and quality, but for a specific subgroup of older vehicles,” the company’s announcement said.