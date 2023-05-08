Dayco to overhaul hose line

Dayco announced an overhaul to its hose line after feedback from techs in the field. More than 3,000 current part numbers are being evaluated and almost 200 new applications, including a number of branched hose applications, are being launched throughout the year that are exact replacements for OE hoses.

“We are going through a very meticulous process to enhance our hose line offering. All new applications launched will meet OE fit, form and function,” said Jerry Reeves, head of product management for Dayco North America. “We are also reviewing older hose applications and eliminating or redesigning any hose that it not an exact application-specific fit using a high-tech process with 3D imaging and CAD software.”

Of the new applications being launched over the next several months, more than 170 part numbers are standard radiator and heater hoses that cover millions in VIO. All will be an exact fit when compared to the original equipment hose. Approximately 20 are branched hoses — which are much more complex in design and provide an alternative to OE hoses for mostly 2016 and newer vehicles.