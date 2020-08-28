Dayco names new manager for commercial vehicle business

To meet the ongoing needs of its commercial vehicle customers, Dayco has recently hired Ron Barnes as its new national commercial vehicle business development manager.

Barnes will lead Dayco’s recently formed Heavy-Duty Aftermarket group. He joined the company in June as a highly experienced veteran with more than 25 years of experience in the automotive and heavy-duty aftermarket industries. He spent the last nine years at Tenneco where, most recently, he held the position of strategic account manager for U.S. commercial vehicle customers.

Throughout his career, Barnes has worked directly with all the commercial vehicle OEMs, CV retailers and CV buying groups. In his new role, Barnes will be responsible for developing and expanding Dayco’s brand presence with all heavy-duty and fleet customers nationwide.

In related news, the company’s commercial team has secured business from Midwest Wheel, one of the largest distributors of heavy-duty parts in the U.S. Midwest.

Over the last 100 years, Midwest Wheel Company has grown to become one of the largest truck parts distributors in its region with six locations in Iowa and Missouri. With a full range of replacement parts for commercial and passenger vehicles, the company was ready to make the switch to Dayco’s full line of premium aftermarket belts and hoses.

“Last month, a team of six Dayco sales and marketing personnel traveled to Iowa and Missouri to help with the conversion,” said TJ Fontana, director U.S. sales for Dayco’s N.A. Aftermarket. “This was the largest changeover we’ve had since Covid and we’re so proud of how the team worked to make it happen while still maintaining social distancing protocols.”

Not only did Dayco conduct changeovers for all six warehouse locations, but they helped set up nearly 50 repair shops and jobber locations. Midwest Wheel is the largest member of the HDA Truck Pride program.

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture and industrial applications.

www.daycoproducts.com