Dayco names new aftermarket leader

Craig Frohock has joined Dayco Aftermarket and Belts as its new chief executive officer.

He will report to the board of Dayco, which manufactures engine product and drive systems in automotive, heavy-duty and industrial markets.

Most recently, Frohock was group president and general manager of Tenneco’s OE ride control business. His other roles in his six years of senior leadership at Tenneco included group vice president and general manager of its integrated supply chain operations within the global aftermarket business and the same position with the company’s aftermarket chassis business.

“I am incredibly excited to join Dayco, a company with a rich history, a great brand and a strong market presence,” Frohock said in an announcement. “I’m truly humbled by the opportunity to lead such a capable team as the company enters its next chapter.”

Frohock moved into the new role effective Jan. 16.