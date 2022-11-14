Dayco launches new timing chains

Dayco announced it is launching a new line of timing chain kits for the automotive aftermarket, totalling more than 100 part numbers.

The kits feature direct OE replacement components, including top grade chains that eliminate stretch, precision machined sprockets and high-grade plastic guides for excellent wear resistance.

They will cover all high-volume engine applications and include direct OE replacement components for quiet, maintenance-free performance. The kits will be backed by a two-year or 60,000-mile parts and labour warranty.

A series of comprehensive training materials are also being introduced as part of the launch. Five step-by-step instructional videos were produced to help certified technicians walk through the repair process. The videos can be found in the training section of the company’s Tech Hub.

“This was an easy decision for us as the timing chain market has continued to expand over the last few years and the front-end drive system is a core competency for our team,” said Jay Buckley, director of product management at Dayco North America. “More than 90% of new vehicles coming off the line in the USA are timing chain driven. Chains are durable and work best with the smaller, more complex engines automakers are launching, so this product line was a natural fit for us.”