Dayco launches new inventory assessment tool

Dayco is rolling out its inventory assessment tool across the U.S. and Canada called AutoPartIQ.

It developed the proprietary tool to help customers analyze their existing Dayco-specific inventory to identify possible gaps in coverage, new opportunities or unproductive inventory that could be shifted to another location.

The tool provides coverage reviews for every designated market area in the U.S., 211 in all, as well as 35 CMAs in Canada. Once the appropriate information is entered into the database, Dayco sales team members can provide comprehensive reports that analyze specific product lines and part numbers against VIO in given markets.

The tool is capable of analyzing Dayco’s entire light vehicle product portfolio and all light vehicle and industrial product lines in Canada (16,000 part numbers). Ideal for full-line reviews to assess inventory levels, it’s a new value-add resource for Dayco retailers, distributors or jobbers that can provide national, regional or hyper-targeted data reports.

“We understand how important it is for our customers to optimize inventory levels – we know it’s their biggest expense so we were eager to develop a tool that utilizes fact-based findings to help make recommendations,” said Tom Tecklenburg, VP of Dayco N.A. Aftermarket. “AutoPartIQ is a great value-add benefit to doing business with Dayco, giving our customers the ability to see hyper-localized data based on VIO and other factors to create new inventory channels.”