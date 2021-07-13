Dayco launches crimper program for North American market

Dayco has launched a crimper program for customers in North America that stock hydraulic components.

Designed to introduce all industrial customers to the benefits of using a premium Dayco crimper, the company’s new hydraulic crimper program helps simplify the process of securing or upgrading to a new crimper by providing a significant discount on three of the most popular crimper models offered. This special incentive program went into effect as of July 1st with a specific minimum purchase of any combination of Dayco hydraulic hoses and couplings.

Each crimper has a different capacity and the minimum one-time buy will vary depending on model and specific crimping needs. Dayco’s hydraulic crimpers are dependable descendants of a long line of hydraulic crimpers that originated in 1980. Customizable with a choice of optional die sets and storage box, all crimpers are fully adjustable with the use of a micrometer for a perfect crimp every time. The three crimpers included in the program are:

D105DC Crimper – Delivering 35 tons of crimping force, this crimper includes a 1 HP pump and four strain rods for reinforcement and added precision and durability.

– Delivering 35 tons of crimping force, this crimper includes a 1 HP pump and four strain rods for reinforcement and added precision and durability. D165DC Crimper – Providing 60 tons of crimping force, this crimper quickly and easily works on materials most small crimpers are unable to handle.

– Providing 60 tons of crimping force, this crimper quickly and easily works on materials most small crimpers are unable to handle. D206DC Crimper – Specially designed for crimping a wide range of hose and coupling styles, this is the most versatile crimper Dayco offers. Providing 80 tons of crimping force, it comes with seven different sets of crimp dies.

Dayco hoses, couplings and crimping machines are designed to work as an effective and reliable assembly system for the best performance.

With more than 1,000 part numbers, Dayco offers extensive hydraulics coverage with a comprehensive line of premium hoses and fittings for most industrial applications such as those in agriculture, timber, construction equipment, manufacturing and transportation.