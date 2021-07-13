Dayco launches crimper program for North American market

Dayco has launched a crimper program for customers in North America that stock hydraulic components.
Designed to introduce all industrial customers to the benefits of using a premium Dayco crimper, the company’s new hydraulic crimper program helps simplify the process of securing or upgrading to a new crimper by providing a significant discount on three of the most popular crimper models offered. This special incentive program went into effect as of July 1st with a specific minimum purchase of any combination of Dayco hydraulic hoses and couplings.
Each crimper has a different capacity and the minimum one-time buy will vary depending on model and specific crimping needs. Dayco’s hydraulic crimpers are dependable descendants of a long line of hydraulic crimpers that originated in 1980. Customizable with a choice of optional die sets and storage box, all crimpers are fully adjustable with the use of a micrometer for a perfect crimp every time. The three crimpers included in the program are:
Dayco hoses, couplings and crimping machines are designed to work as an effective and reliable assembly system for the best performance.
With more than 1,000 part numbers, Dayco offers extensive hydraulics coverage with a comprehensive line of premium hoses and fittings for most industrial applications such as those in agriculture, timber, construction equipment, manufacturing and transportation.
